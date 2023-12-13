KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — In an ever-divisive world, director Dominic Lucien Luk wants to bring back an age-old wisdom to the forefront: that love conquers all.

His latest Broadway musical, Once on This Island, narrates the story of a young couple’s love uniting an island community fragmented by social class discrimination, skin-tone bias and societal judgments.

A scene from 'Once on This Island'. The musical narrates the story of a young couple’s love uniting an island community. — Picture courtesy of Dominic Lucien Luk

Adding a mythical touch to the story, the musical also showcases a pantheon of gods who shape the course of the couple’s romantic journey.

“Once on This Island is very relevant to the Malaysian society that is quick to judge interracial couples or those who fall in love outside their community,” Luk told Malay Mail.

Although Malaysians are familiar with major Broadway masterpieces like The Phantom of the Opera, Luk noted that similar locally-produced works still lack appreciation at home.

But, Luk is confident that Once on This Island can redefine the local musical landscape, especially since it harnesses the power of music in storytelling.

“The Carribean-style music beautifully unfolds the story in a very intimate setting.

“The actors and audience will be sharing the same space, and they will be so close that the audience can even touch the performers.

“We are also casting fresh faces from various professions, such as lawyers and accountants, alongside children and college students.

“To me, taking part in the act is the best way for people to appreciate the art form,” he said.

Penang-born singer and songwriter Bihzhu plays the role of Mama Euralie in the musical. — Picture courtesy of Bihzhu

Penang-born singer and songwriter Bihzhu, known for her soulful vocals, is also set to steal the spotlight in the musical.

Luk said Bihzhu’s vast musical experience and her professional etiquette made her a natural fit for the show.

“Bihzhu plays the role of Mama Euralie and we felt her experience will be instrumental in nurturing the younger talents.

“She has a very good chemistry with everyone on set and the younger performers often ask her questions.

“As much as they learn from her, she also learns from them,” he said.

Once on This Island will be staged from December 15 to December 23 at the Monday Show School in Icon City, Petaling Jaya.

Ticket prices range between RM70 and RM95 with a mid-week special rate offered on December 21. To purchase tickets, visit http://cloudjoi.com.