KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — An eight part documentary series celebrating the 10 anniversary of South Korean music sensation BTS will go on air at Disney Plus from December 20.

Taking to their fan platform Weverse, the septet’s management agency BigHit Music said BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will feature members reflecting on their 10 years and beyond, KoreaBoo reported. The docuseries will be released two at a time each week.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys in English), formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, released their first single album 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 12, 2013.

The group comprises RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, India Times reported.

Known for songs such as Dynamite, Boy With Luv and DNA, BTS announced their hiatus in June, with members hoping to reconvene in 2025 following their military service.

Jin, j-hope, and Suga, three of seven BTS members, are currently serving in the South Korean military while RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have yet to announce their enlistment dates.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years.

All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.