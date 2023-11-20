LONDON, Nov 20 — London police have questioned the comedian and actor Russell Brand over allegations of three sexual offences, The Times reported yesterday, following claims from several women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Brand, 48, has denied the claims stemming from an investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 of the alleged incidents, which are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

Without identifying Brand by name, Scotland Yard said, “A man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on Thursday” for questioning in relation to “three non-recent sexual offences. Inquiries continue”.

The inquiry was opened in September against the provocative actor who has become an anti-establishment influencer on social media, with millions of followers.

Police have said “a certain number of claims” of sexual assault had since emerged, and Brand’s former employers the BBC and Channel 4 as well as a production company have also opened investigations.

The BBC recently said it had received two more complaints, for a total of five against the actor in Britain on “allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, including urinating in bottles in a BBC studio”.

Earlier this month, court documents revealed that Brand was accused by an unnamed actress of sexually assaulting her during the filming of the film “Arthur” in 2010 in New York.

According to the investigation by the newspapers and a documentary, Brand allegedly raped one woman in his Los Angeles home.

Another claims he assaulted her during a three-month relationship when she was 16 and still at school.

Brand became known internationally as the former husband of pop star Katy Perry after forging a career as a stand-up comedian with risque routines, often about drugs and sex. — AFP