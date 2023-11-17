KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — American actor Jeremy Renner has recovered from the near-fatal accident that saw him being run over by a snowplough.

The 52-year-old, who plays superhero Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to his social media showing him skipping and jogging on the driveway with the song Sign, performed by him and songwriter-music producer Eric Zayne playing in the background.

In the caption, Renner wrote “Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery.”

He also shared that day was the first attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness and gratitude for the support of his fans along with his family and friends.

Using the hashtag #loveandtitanium, Renner added that he would keep pushing for many reasons.

“But you are my fuel,” he said.

Renner had jumped behind the wheel of a snow-removal tractor to pull his nephew’s car out of the snow in Reno, Nevada, on New Year’s Day.

When the tractor started sliding, Renner got out, but did not pull the emergency brake and that caused him to get run over as he tried to stop the plough from hitting his nephew.

The incident left the actor with more than 30 broken bones and severe trauma to the chest.

Doctors had to use titanium rods and screws to repair the Oscar nominee's broken ribs, and placed metal in his legs and in his face to rebuild an eye socket.

He made his first public appearance in April that saw him using a cane to help him walk as he attended the premiere of his renovation docuseries, Rennervations.