KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — British actor Tom Hiddleston, famous for his portrayal of ancient Norse god of mischief Loki, has a Bollywood star in mind for the role.

According to him, Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan would be a good fit for the character.

“He would be great. He is a good variant (of Loki). I think,” Hiddleston told Bollywood Hungama in an interview recently.

Hiddleston said he watched Khan’s romance epic, Devdas, at a local cinema many years ago and said the experience was "extraordinary".

“I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much,” he said.

Following a successful run in the Marvel films, Hiddleston reprised Loki's role for a television series by the same name under Marvel Studios.

The second season of Loki premiered on Disney+ on October 5, with Hiddleston describing the season finale as a "full circle” moment.

“It’s also a conclusion to six films, 12 episodes and 14 years of my life.

“I was 29 when I was cast. I’m 42 now. It’s been a journey,” he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.