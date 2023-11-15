KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Canadian singer Henry Lau recently received a special songket blazer from renowned designer Datuk Jimmy Choo.

During his Malaysian stopover over the long weekend, Lau shared a post on social media of his visit to Choo and even recorded a funny TikTok video with the fashion icon.

linked w/ professor Jimmy Choo in Malaysia thank you for the beautiful jacket! pic.twitter.com/f3SJB3WeuH Advertisement — HENRY LAU (@henrylau89) November 12, 2023

Choo is seen fitting a violet blazer made from traditional songket fabric on Lau, a signature piece that Choo is known for wearing and promoting whilst travelling.

Recently, Choo was spotted in London in a viral video by World Microphone London wearing a similar jacket designed by his ‘favourite student’ Peony Sin.

Lau was in Kuala Lumpur to perform at Sunway Lagoon at the 9Wave Music Festival on November 11 alongside top Kpop acts such as Hyoyeon of Girls Generation and (G)I-DLE.

Before and after the festival, the former Super Junior-M member took some time over the Deepavali weekend to savour the sights and local delights of Malaysia.

Lau shared pictures of him visiting the Petronas Twin Towers and Bukit Bintang while enjoying the scenery of the city.

He also shared a separate post of him getting up close with the ‘King of Fruits’, the durian and eating other local dishes.

all I did was eat today pic.twitter.com/i1csjaLW4S — HENRY LAU (@henrylau89) November 8, 2023

Malaysian fans of Lau were thrilled he was enjoying his stay in Kuala Lumpur and hoped he would return another time.

Lau previously visited Penang in February for a short trip on his way to Singapore.