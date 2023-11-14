KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — American pop star Taylor Swift has appealed to fans during her Buenos Aires concert on Sunday not to throw objects on stage, saying it freaks her out.

Swift paused her performance during the Evermore part of her Eras Tour set to address the crowd after a presumed present from a fan landed next to her piano, Variety reported.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage, because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it,” Swift said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

| Taylor very kindly asking the crowd to not to throw things on stage ???? #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour



"And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries - it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer... pic.twitter.com/ZIY5Vxzajw — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) November 13, 2023

“I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much,” she said.

The throwing of objects at live music events has become a trend of late.

Advertisement

Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a concert goer’s phone in June, which led to a man being arrested and charged with assault.

Pop singer Ava Max was slapped by an audience member in the same month and Max later shared that the slap was so hard that he scratched the inside of her eye.

Country artist Kelsea Ballerini was also hit by a thrown object at a show, prompting her to say: “If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

In July British singer Harry Styles was apparently struck in the eye by an unknown object during his concert in Austria.