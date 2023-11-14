KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Jungkook of Kpop boyband BTS has become the next Kpop solo artist with most hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His latest single Standing Next To You reached the fifth position in the Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the week of November 18.

The Top 10 of this week’s Billboard Hot 100. pic.twitter.com/wIdCVIGskF — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2023

This will make him the current Kpop soloist since South Korean pop icon Psy to have the most Top 10 entries in the Billboard Hot 100 charts at three.

Advertisement

His streak of success began in July with his summer track Seven featuring Latto, earning him the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100.

His next release, 3D featuring Jack Harlow, reached the number five spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the top spot on the Billboard Global 200.

Standing Next To You comes from his first solo album, Golden which was released on November 3.

Advertisement

The album debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, becoming the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

It also achieved the number two spot on the Billboard 200, earning the highest American sales week from a Kpop soloist of all time.

With this achievement, all seven members of BTS have charted as solo artists on the Billboard Hot 100.