KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — South Indian legend Rajinikanth will be making an extended cameo in Lal Salaam, a sports drama helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

This will be the actor’s first film under his daughter’s direction.

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman will provide music for the film, which will be produced by Lyca Productions.

The makers of Lal Salaam unveiled the film’s teaser on Deepavali.

Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, Lal Salaam focuses on a rivalry between two groups competing in a cricket match that stirs religious tensions.

Rajinikanth essays the role of Moideen Bhai, a local leader, who strives to restore peace and order in the village.

In May, Rajinikanth announced that former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev will also make a special appearance in the movie.

Lal Salaam will hit the big screens in January 2024, coinciding with the Ponggal harvest festival.