KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Investigators from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have launched an investigation into claims that funds were deposited into the bank account of a senior military officer.

According to The Star, MACC officers visited the Defence Ministry at around 11.30am on Tuesday (December 23) to conduct preliminary checks on several army projects from 2023 to the present.

“The probe is focusing on projects carried out through open tender procurement as well as those implemented under the Army’s Responsibility Centres (PTJ),” said a source.

“Suspicious financial transactions linked to certain individuals named in the allegations will also be examined.”

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 regarding the alleged corruption.

Azam underscored that the probe is being carried out impartially and professionally, guided strictly by facts, evidence, and the law.

Activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, known as Chegubard, said he plans to present himself at MACC headquarters on Thursday to provide information related to the alleged corruption.

He also said that a police report was lodged stating that he had in his possession a financial forensic report on the individual’s bank accounts.

He filed the report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

Earlier, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, when asked about the matter on Monday (December 22), said he was aware of the police report and “fully respects the legal process that would follow regarding an alleged money-laundering case involving a senior military officer.”