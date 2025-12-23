KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has announced that the global passenger processing system at airports in Malaysia is now fully restored by the system provider.

MAHB said in a statement posted on its official social media platform that check-in and boarding operations across its airports have resumed normal operations.

“Airport and airline teams will continue to monitor the situation to ensure smooth processing. We thank travellers for their patience and cooperation during the incident,” said MAHB.

Earlier, a temporary disruption involving a global passenger processing system used by multiple airlines worldwide had affected check-in and boarding processes at airports in Malaysia.

MAHB said the disruption may have impacted passenger processing, prompting airlines operating at its airports to activate contingency procedures. — Bernama