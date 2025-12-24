KOTA BHARU, Dec 24 — A nine-year-old boy is feared to have drowned while swimming at Pantai Kemayang in Bachok.

The Bachok Fire and Rescue Station chief, Ahmad Ridhuan Mohamad Ghazali, told Bernama that the victim has been identified as Muhamad Irfan Mohd Afendi.

He said an immediate search and rescue operation was launched, with assistance from the Water Rescue Team from the Pengkalan Chepa station, following an emergency call at 7.15pm.

A witness, Suzilawati Noorrashid, 24, said the victim had been swimming with his two younger siblings when conditions deteriorated. As the waves grew stronger and the wind picked up, people on the beach began moving to shore.

She said that the boy was making for the shore when a powerful wave suddenly pulled him back out to sea. A member of the public attempted a rescue but was thwarted by rocks on the embankment.

As of now, the operation is in progress with further developments to be updated in due course. — Bernama