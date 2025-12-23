KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Traffic on the North-South Expressway Central Link (Elite) was reported heavy today following an overturned trailer in the right lane near the Seafield Toll Plaza interchange heading towards Shah Alam.

According to the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), the incident occurred at around 2.57pm.

Drivers approaching the interchange are advised to remain alert and expect delays while clearance work is underway.

A later update at 4.16pm by LLM on social media platform X confirmed that the ramp from Seafield towards Shah Alam (Ramp E) was fully closed to facilitate traffic diversion.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative southbound routes and follow traffic instructions at the scene.