GEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 — Investigations into the fire incident that claimed the lives of a woman and her adopted daughter in Taman Rathna, Telok Air Tawar, Butterworth on December 10 indicate that the blaze is believed to have been started by the victim’s son acting alone.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said police are in the final stages of completing the investigation papers and will submit them to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office soon for further instructions.

“So far, further investigations are ongoing, and police believe the investigation papers will be completed soon. The actual motive behind the suspect’s actions remains unknown as he is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

“However, our investigations indicate the presence of criminal elements, and it is believed that the suspect acted alone. A report from the Fire and Rescue Department also detected traces of petrol in the house,” he said here today.

In the incident, Hayani Yaakob, in her 50s, and her five-year-old adopted daughter, known as Andra, were burnt alive after being trapped inside the house, while Hayani’s son was injured when part of the roof structure collapsed. — Bernama