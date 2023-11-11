KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Oscar-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is the latest brand ambassador for Paris-based luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

Yeoh, thrilled to be part of the fashion house, announced her appointment via Instagram yesterday, sharing three photos of her clad in black.

“I am thrilled to join Balenciaga as one of their brand ambassadors.

“Fashion is a form of art.

“It’s not just about a dress but about self-expression, how you feel in the dress, and the values you embody wearing it; it is a way to communicate my work and who I am to the world,” Yeoh wrote in the posts.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star added in another post that she was honoured to be partnering with the brand.

One of her posts garnered over 40,000 likes with over 500 comments from social media users congratulating the 61-year-old.

Some however expressed their disappointment with Yeoh for aligning with the brand.

In November last year, Balenciaga faced backlash a controversial ad campaign involving children cuddling teddy bears dressed in fetish clothing.

Brand creative director Demna and the fashion house have since issued a public apology and admitted their ‘grievous errors’ after taking down the ad campaign.

Demna in an interview with Vogue in February this year said that since the controversial incident, Balenciaga restructured their image department and introduced a new set of rules and validations that go through multiple channels.

Balenciaga in February also announced their partnership with National Children’s Alliance (NCA) and will work with the NCA in helping children heal from trauma and getting education on child protection from NCA.