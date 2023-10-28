KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Kpop boyband BTS member V has assured fans he is fine after a female stalker followed him to his apartment’s elevator on Thursday (October 26)

In a post on fan platform Weverse yesterday (October 27), the singer wrote “Hey hey, I'm all good~~ Don't worry.” accompanied by a picture of him against a sunset view.

KBS reported that a female stalker was arrested yesterday morning for violating the country’s Anti-stalking Act.

The woman reportedly waited outside of the 27-year-old's apartment before following his car inside the parking lot as he drove in.

She allegedly followed him into a lift where she handed him a marriage certificate with her name and private information on it.

The police used the information on the certificate to track her down and arrested her in the morning. It was found that she had a history of stalking the singer.

BTS’s Label BIG HIT Music released a statement shortly after that the company will have a ‘no-tolerance policy’ for people who endanger their artist's safety and intrude on their personal lives.

Meanwhile, BTS’s fanbase known as ARMY took to social media to express their relief that V was unharmed and agreed to the action taken against the stalker.

“Every member of BTS deserves privacy and space, just like every other person on this planet,” one user wrote.

“Each member has had their privacy invaded or safety put at risk by people who seek to exploit them or by 'fans' who don't understand boundaries.”

“That's very good. Let it be a lesson to others stalking idols,” another user wrote.