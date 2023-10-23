KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Fans of Chinese singer-songwriter and producer Joker Xue can celebrate Christmas with their idol this year.

The 40-year-old is adding one more day of his tour stopover in Malaysia after the initially planned concert on December 23 at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

Organiser iMe Entertainment Group Asia said tickets for the December 25 show will go on sale on Tuesday, October 24 from 11am.

In a statement issued via their social media pages, iMe Entertainment said fans can get the tickets, priced between RM377 and RM1,177 via my.bookmyshow.com.

The price does not include the RM4 processing fees.

This is Xue's first concert here in four years.

The concert, set to kick off at 8pm, is part of Xue’s Tian Wai Lai Wu tour.

Last month, Xue offered to foot the bills of outstation fans after he was forced to cancel a concert at Chengdu, China due to high fever.