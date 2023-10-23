KUALA LUMPUR, October 23 — Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will be heading back to Malaysia once again, eight years after his last visit here.

This time it will be for the Stars On Fire Kuala Lumpur Live in Concert on December 1 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Promising fans an exciting night of catchy Bollywood songs and iconic dance performances, the 49-year-old will be accompanied by a star-studded lineup including Jawan star Sanya Malhotra as well as actress and dancers Vaani Kapoor and Maliaka Aurora.

The Stars On Fire concert will also be choreographed by well-known Indian dance choreographer Prabhu Deva.

Comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will serve as the opening act while singing sensation Aastha Gill will also be featured in the concert.

The concert is a collaboration between organisers Heart Art Entertainment, Yess Boss Groups and Dembi Productions.

Yess Boss Groups’director Shahkeer Azzat Zailan said that the Stars On Fire concert will serve as proof that Bollywood will always have a place in the Malaysian entertainment scene.

"Despite the variety of concerts with different genres of concerts happening in Malaysia this year, Stars On Fire Kuala Lumpur Live in Concert will serve as a proof and benchmark that the Bollywood genre is also something fans look forward to.

"A lot of fans have been wanting to meet their beloved stars including Hrithik who has his own followers here in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Tickets for the Stars On Fire Kuala Lumpur Live in Concert are now available online with ticketing price ranging from RM149 to RM3,500.

For more ticketing information, click here.