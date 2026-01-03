KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A craft that demands creativity, a unique style, precision, and, of course, a killer punchline, stand-up comedy is an art that only a select few can truly master.

Taiwanese-American Sheng Wang firmly belongs in that category, with two decades of experience performing in front of live audiences, bringing laughs to many at venues across the United States.

A breakthrough came in 2022 with his Netflix special Sweet & Juicy, which earned widespread praise, further cementing his reputation and winning him newfound appreciation from audiences worldwide.

It was announced in early 2025 that the comedy star will bring his act to Malaysia on January 9, 2026, performing at The Platform @ Menara Ken TTDI in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, as part of his 2026 Asia Tour, which will also include stops in Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan.

Ahead of his upcoming show in Malaysia, Sheng spoke with Malay Mail, sharing insights about himself and revealing that even after 20 years in the industry, challenges remain a key part of his creative process.

“Coming up with the next new idea always feels impossible, until it happens, then it feels inevitable.”

His comedy routine, Why Pursued Stand-Up, and the man behind the mic

Every comedian has their fair share of routines — from Hong Kong-born American Jimmy O. Yang, who brings the signature Asian family jokes, to New Jersey-born Morgan Jay, who inserts music and autotune into his act.

Sheng, known for his laid-back style and sharp observational humour, told Malay Mail it took him over the last three years to develop this routine.

“But in regards to finding my own voice, that's an ongoing lifelong journey,” said the stand-up star.

When asked why he decided to pursue stand-up, he explained that it is due to his interest in creating, writing jokes that didn’t exist before, and honing them to their most impactful form.

He added that he did not have a childhood interest in performing for an audience.

Sharing a glimpse of the man behind the stand-up, he revealed that he enjoys visiting gardens, hiking, and walking among trees.

“Go-to foods are burritos, beans and rice, and pho.

“Favourite things to do are cooking, taking walks, taking pictures, and taking in the world,” he added.

Sheng Wang known for his laid-back style and sharp observational humor, always brings the laughs to every venue he performs. — Picture courtesy of LOL Asia

If acting in lead roles, his wishlist?

In the stand-up scene, it’s not uncommon for comedians to branch into TV and film, examples being Jimmy starring as Willis Wu in Hulu’s Interior Chinatown (2024), and Ali Wong, also a good friend of Sheng, playing Amy Lau in Netflix’s Beef (2023).

Even the Godfather of Malaysian stand-up comedy, Harith Iskander, has appeared in movies such as Talentime (2009), Sepet (2005), and Gubra (2006).

Sheng has also carved out his space in showbiz, working as a staff writer, story editor, and executive story editor on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, while also appearing as the character Hank in two episodes.

But when it comes to chasing lead roles in series or films, Sheng is clear: “I don't really have major ambitions beyond stand-up comedy, but I'm always open to opportunities that feel organic and meaningful,” he said.

Advice to up-and-comers

Today, it’s impossible to ignore the surge of young comedians stepping into the stand-up scene, and in Malaysia, the scene is growing similarly, with many up-and-comers still facing the challenge of selling out venues and deciding whether comedy can become a sustainable career.

Against this backdrop, Sheng offered advice to aspiring comedians: “Be yourself, love what you do, commit to the process and routines, and don't worry too much about abstract career goals,” he said.

Sheng Wang tells Malay Mail that fans can expect a fun-filled show in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of LOL Asia

Upcoming Malaysia show

The Malaysia show will mark the seasoned star's first stand-up performance in the country, presented by BOHM Presents and LOL Asia.

If you’re looking to experience his craft and kick off 2026 with some comedy, tickets are still available at lolasia.bigtix.io, starting from RM138.

Audiences can expect a night bursting with laughter, where, in Sheng's own words, “A very fun and tight show.

“A wholesome good time,” he concluded.