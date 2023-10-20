KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu has said that the local cut of her award-winning film Tiger Stripes is not the film that she made.

In a statement on Instagram this morning, the director expressed her disappointment in being unable to show the original version of the film to a Malaysian audience.

The acclaimed film won the Cannes Critics Week 2023 and was selected to represent Malaysia in the upcoming 96th Academy Awards (Oscars).

Advertisement

The indie horror film opened in local cinemas yesterday (October 19) in GSC Cinemas for a ‘very limited release’.

However, Eu said that she ‘did not stand’ with the version of the film in Malaysian cinemas, adding that it is not the film that won the Grand Prize of the Critics Week in Cannes.

The director emphasised that she was not attacking the Film Censorship Board (LPF) but was upset with not being able to screen her original vision to her ‘priority audience’, Malaysians.

Advertisement

She reiterated that her production company Ghost Grrrl Pictures respected the opinions and sensitivities of the nation, but wished they could tell stories with freedom of expression.

“We have always believed that the power of art is to open healthy discussion, to hear from diverse voices and stories, and to learn more about each other,” Eu said in a statement.

“In our opinion, the safest way to speak out, question and discuss has always been through art, and we believe and respect that the Malaysian audience has the maturity to make decisions based on their own critical choices.”

Eu added that she and her team were proud to be Malaysia’s official entry for the 2024 Oscars and were happy that the film has been gaining acclaim in international festivals.

The 37-year-old director thanked everyone for the support that Tiger Stripes has received.

“Ghost Grrrl Pictures and our larger team will try our best to make sure Malaysians will one day get to see the film in full uncensored glory, director’s cut... but legally, of course!!” Eu added.

Tiger Stripes follows a 12-year-old girl who struggles to understand what is happening with her body as she undergoes puberty.