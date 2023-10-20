KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — American popstar Britney Spears’ eagerly-awaited upcoming memoir has reportedly already been released in Mexico.

The 41-year-old was set to release The Woman in Me on October 24, but rumours are swirling that the book has already gone on sale in Mexico City by accident.

Yesterday, social media was abuzz with reports that fans in Mexico City had already gotten their hands on a copy and were sharing snippets online, reported Daily Mail.

A Spears fan shared a photo of them holding the Spanish version of book, with stacks of other copies visible in the background, commenting: “Holaaaa amigos, Robin & I made it to Mexico just in time to get a bootleg copy of Britney’s book. #TheWomanInMe I’ll leak it soon.”

Another wrote: “Rumour has it Britney’s book is on sale already in Mexico!? My sister is in Mexico on vaycay!! I texted her to try and find it.”

A third posted: “And unintentionally in Mexico maybe by mistake they are selling Britney’s bio at a book fair. The guy has already uploaded the 50 pages of what it is about.”

Explosive excerpts published in People magazine on Tuesday revealed that Britney had an abortion at age 19, after unexpectedly falling pregnant by fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, during their relationship in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

