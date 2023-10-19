KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — A-list actor Tom Cruise has helped his film crew to get new jobs as they wait out the current Hollywood strikes.

The crew members are now producing a music video for British pop singer Rick Astley, The Sun reported.

According to the portal, the 61-year-old actor wanted to help the crew with their income as the strikes had stopped them from continuing work on his latest Mission: Impossible movie.

Advertisement

Cruise then called in a favour with his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg, who is directing Astley’s video Forever and More.

A source said Cruise had worked with them on a number of movies so he wanted to be loyal and help them.

“After discussions with Simon and the label, he’s got them all to cross over and work on the video. Rick is delighted about it because they have lofty standards and could produce something extraordinary,” the source said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Astley described it as a crazy jump.

“We’ve gone from iPhone to Hollywood,” he told Virgin Radio.

Producers were hoping to release Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two next June but filming has been suspended due to the strikes.

While most of the scenes had been shot prior to the strikes, the bigger action sequences were still pending.

The writers’ dispute was settled last month but actors are still striking.