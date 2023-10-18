KUALA LUMPUR, October 18 — Jungkook of Kpop boyband BTS is set to be one of the headline acts in the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) on November 5.

Fresh from his success with his solo debut singles Seven and 3D, Jungkook will be making his first performance as a solo artist on the MTV EMA stage.

The singer is nominated for three categories, Best Song for Seven, Best Kpop and Biggest Fans.

Seven and 3D climbed up to the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global Charts, becoming two of the hottest songs of the summer.

Advertisement

Jungkook will be sharing the MTV EMA stage with global performers like Anne Marie, The Kid Laroi, David Guetta, Sabrina Carpenter and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Music fans will be able to vote for their favourite artists to win various categories of awards here until October 31 at 11.59pm.

Advertisement