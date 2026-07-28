JOHOR BAHRU, July 28 — Johor police have busted two online scam syndicates that operate call centres in Forest City in Iskandar Puteri, following the arrest of 335 suspects that included foreigners recently.

Those arrested in the operation on July 15 consisted of 309 Chinese nationals, 19 Indonesian nationals, four Myanmar nationals and three locals.

All suspects were aged between 20 and 58.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the suspects were nabbed in an integrated operation carried out simultaneously on 27 residential apartment units and five bungalows which were used as the syndicate’s operations centre.

“This operation had successfully crippled two different syndicates that carried out online scam activities such as fake cryptocurrency investment offers and ‘love scams’ targeting victims from abroad, especially China and Indonesia.

“The raids also led to the seizure of 313 computers, 1,557 mobile phones, 17 laptops, 10 modems, a Mazda CX-8 sport utility vehicle (SUV) and various other equipment estimated to be worth RM1 million,” he told reporters at a the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present was deputy Johor police chief Hoo Chuan Huat and senior officers.

Ab Rahaman said the syndicate operated by using Telegram, WhatsApp and TikTok applications to lure their victims before offering non-existent investment returns.

“The syndicate are believed to be acting as client-finding agents and are promised monthly salaries of between RM2,500 and RM4,000 per person.

“The second syndicate was suspected of carrying out fraud by posing as a law firm, in addition to offering fake cryptocurrency investments and investments to victims abroad,” he said.

Ab Rahaman said investigators believed the main mastermind of the syndicate is still at large and efforts were being made to track him down, including through cooperation with Interpol.

The state’s top cop said that 23 investigation papers have been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, Section 120B of the Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“So far, a total of 14 investigation papers have been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office and orders to charge have been obtained against 194 accused,” he said.

On a separate issue, Ab Rahaman clarified that the fraud syndicates were separate and not related to the Network School that was also based in Forest City.