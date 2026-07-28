KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has allocated a total of RM2.59 million to carry out maintenance and upgrading works at the Seri Pantai People’s Housing Programme (PPR).

PPR Seri Pantai, which began operating in 1998, has 936 housing units, including 615 rental units and 321 owner-occupied units.

The project forms part of the federal government’s RM300 million allocation to refurbish and maintain public housing (PA) and People’s Housing Programme or Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) schemes managed by DBKL across Kuala Lumpur.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, during a site inspection today said DBKL aims to complete all upgrading works by the end of the year, focusing on key facilities such as roads, fire safety systems, lifts and lighting.

“From the RM2.59, works include RM1,599,800 for lift upgrades, RM421,000 for road resurfacing, RM300,000 for lighting improvements, RM220,430 for the water pump system, RM25,000 for the children’s playground and RM20,870 for fire prevention works,” Yeoh said at a press conference here today.

In addition, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud, 25 of the 64 upgrading projects under the RM300 million programme have been completed, with works continuing at the remaining locations.

“The issue of urban poverty cuts across all communities. There are poor Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans and others, just as there are people who are well off.

“When we strengthen the economy, we must ensure assistance reaches everyone who needs it,” said .

Explaining further, Yeoh said DBKL is implementing the allocations approved by the government to improve living conditions at PA and PPR schemes, as well as under its Lestari Niaga initiative.

She acknowledged that many neighbourhoods still require upgrading works and improvements to community facilities, and encouraged residents to raise local issues through their respective Members of Parliament.

“It is important that local voices are heard.

“As we continue upgrading these facilities, we also hope residents will take good care of them because the money being used belongs to the people,” she said.

Separately, DBKL also handed over offer letters for PPR units to 29 successful applicants, comprising 15 Malays and 14 Indians, as part of its efforts to provide affordable housing to city residents in need.

When asked about application waiting list for the housing units, Fadlun admitted that the wait has always been long — 3,000 applicants — however, each goes through proper vetting process and are allocated units, as and when there are vacancies.

The local authority also presented offer letters for hawker premises to 40 traders from eight parliamentary constituencies in Kuala Lumpur — Wangsa Maju, Bukit Bintang, Bandar Tun Razak, Segambut, Cheras, Setiawangsa, Seputeh and Titiwangsa.

The traders will operate from DBKL-owned premises at Bazaria Wangsa Maju, the kiosk at Pocket Park Imperial Hotel, the kiosk in front of Masjid Az-Zubair, Taman Tun Dr Ismail Market, Taman Segar Hawker Centre, Medan Selera D’Tasik Titiwangsa, Mega Mendung Hawker Centre and Kompleks Pasar Raja Bot.