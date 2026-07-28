SEREMBAN, July 28 — Two more early polling centres for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, involving security force personnel and their spouses, closed at 2pm today.

This brings the total number of polling centres closed so far to 20 out of the 38 that opened at 8am this morning.

The centres that closed were Hall C at the Dewan Serbaguna, Jempol District Police Headquarters (Bahau) and Senawang police station (Paroi).

Earlier, 18 early polling centres closed at noon, while the remaining 18 centres will close at 5pm this evening.

Based on the Election Commission's (EC) latest turnout figures, 80.79 per cent, or 13,303 early voters, had cast their ballots as of 1pm.

This figure comprises 8,894 military personnel and their spouses, and 4,409 police officers and their spouses.

Early voting involves 22,339 registered voters. Of these, 16,467 are voting in person, comprising 11,293 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,174 police officers and their spouses, while the remaining 5,872 are voting by post.

In the 2023 Negeri Sembilan state election, early voter turnout stood at 56.67 per cent, or 14,778 out of a total of 26,079 early voters.

A total of 103 candidates are vying for 36 state seats in this state election, with general polling for 867,151 voters scheduled for this Saturday.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama