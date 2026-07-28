KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Malaysia has begun securing fuel supplies for next year as the conflict around the Strait of Hormuz shows no signs of ending, with the government saying it has already ensured sufficient supply through the end of this year.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said Putrajaya is looking beyond immediate energy security by diversifying supply sources while introducing measures to strengthen the country’s long-term resilience.

He said Malaysia has managed to secure fuel supplies until the end of the year through mitigation measures and is now focused on ensuring supplies remain stable into next year.

“So far, we haven’t seen the end of the conflict,” he told reporters after the launch of the OECD Economic Survey of Malaysia today.

“We have managed to secure the fuel supply until year’s end, and we also have to try to secure supply for the coming year,” he said.

Akmal added that the government has also stepped up efforts to improve energy resilience, including increasing the biodiesel blend from B10 to B15 within two months, while remaining ready to introduce further interventions to ensure supply security and allow economic activities to continue.

When asked where Malaysia had sourced its alternative fuel, Akmal did not disclose the countries involved, saying only that the prime minister had previously addressed the matter and that all sourcing options remain open as the government balances supply security with fuel affordability.