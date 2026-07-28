KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Singer MimiFly travelled to Indonesia to immerse herself in Javanese culture, including studying the dialect and mannerisms of the people there, as part of her preparation to portray Bayan in Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical (PGLTM), Bernama reported.

According to the report, MimiFly, whose real name is Shamimi Amalina Norhisham, 40, said the effort was important for her to better understand the character and adapt her portrayal to the cultural background surrounding the role.

“Mimi observed a lot, watched many films and listened to Indonesian and Javanese languages.

“While I was there, I studied and observed the people so that I could truly understand the origins of the character and portray what the character would do,” she was quoted as saying after attending the press conference for Atilia Haron in Concert.

The singer of Serumpun said an actor’s strength lies in having a deep understanding of the principles and values held by a character before being able to portray the role convincingly to audiences.

In the iconic PGLTM production, Bayan is the personal assistant and confidante of Gusti Puteri Retno Dumilah, remaining faithfully by the princess’ side.

Bernama reported that MimiFly, who will begin rehearsals in August, admitted she was nervous about taking on the role as the musical marks her first involvement in a large-scale theatre production.

She said the pressure was greater as the character is already beloved by fans, but she and Nadia Aqilah, who will share the role through a double cast arrangement, are determined to deliver their best performance.

“But Mimi chooses not to dwell on those feelings and wants to give full commitment to the rehearsal process. There is definitely pressure because many people love this character, but Nadia Aqilah (who plays the same role) and I truly want to do our best,” she was quoted as saying.

Besides mastering dialogue and singing, MimiFly said she is also focusing on maintaining her physical fitness to ensure she has the stamina throughout the musical’s several-week run.

“My challenge is to make sure it doesn’t feel ‘cringe’. I want to ensure the character truly feels alive and that it is not just ‘MimiFly’ on stage,” she said.

Besides MimiFly and Nadia Aqilah as Bayan, PGLTM also features Aisha Retno and Mila Mohsin as Puteri Gunung Ledang, Aqasha as Hang Tuah, Yusof Hashim as Gusti Adipati and Lokman Hafiz as Sultan Mahmud Shah.

PGLTM will open on October 31 at the Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre and is scheduled to run for three weeks. — Bernama report.