KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued thunderstorm warnings for several states, forecasting intense rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms across the northern, east coast, and central regions of the peninsula.

The warnings, issued at 8:30am, are valid until noon today.

The northern region is expected to be heavily impacted, with warnings in place for Perlis and Penang, as well as several districts in Kedah, including Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu. In Perak, the warnings cover Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, and Hulu Perak.

In Kelantan, the warning extends to Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai. Terengganu is similarly affected, with expected thunderstorms in Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, and Marang.

In the central region, Selangor is bracing for heavy rain in Klang, Kuala Langat, and Sepang.

Meanwhile, in East Malaysia, a warning has been issued for Serian in Sarawak.

MetMalaysia defines a thunderstorm warning as a short-term alert, valid for no more than six hours, issued when there are clear indications that rainfall intensity will exceed 20 mm per hour for more than one hour.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against potential flash floods and the dangers associated with strong winds.