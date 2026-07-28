SHAH ALAM, July 28 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has ordered the local authorities to take immediate action concerning a purported illegal foreign settlement in Setia Alam.

He said the directive followed a decision made at the Selangor State Security Working Committee meeting a few days ago, which stipulated that enforcement action must be taken if land encroachment is found.

According to Amirudin, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) will take action, including issuing notices to the landowners concerned and determining whether the land belongs to the government or private owners.

“Today, when this matter was raised, I immediately informed the relevant parties and believe prompt action will be taken, especially in issuing notices to the landowners,” he said at a press conference after launching the Festival Turath Islami Selangor at the Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES) meeting room, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building here, today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Immigration Department of Malaysia was investigating allegations of the existence of an illegal foreign settlement in the Setia Alam area despite enforcement action having been taken in early April.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said an integrated operation involving the relevant agencies would be carried out if investigations confirmed the allegations.

Previously, the media reported that hundreds of illegal structures believed to be occupied by thousands of foreigners continued to exist on the outskirts of Shah Alam despite a series of raids and enforcement operations.

The report also cited a survey at Persiaran Setia Makmur, Setia Alam, and Jalan Hamzah, Kampung Budiman, which found illegal settlements built on oil palm plantation land, raising questions over the effectiveness of enforcement. — Bernama