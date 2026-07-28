JOHOR BAHRU, July 28 — After nearly three years of investigation and recent developments, police have reclassified the death of a baby boy here as a murder case.

The probe also identified the 18-month-old victim’s father as the main suspect.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said a report on the case was received from a doctor attached to the Sultan Ismail Hospital’s (HSI) emergency department here on September 13, 2023.

He said the victim, who was unconscious, was brought to the hospital by his 40-year-old father.

“A physical examination found bruises on the victim’s waist, a bulging stomach and swelling in his anus. The victim was pronounced dead at 10.40am on the same day.

“The case was initially investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 on suspicion of neglect that led to death,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ab Rahaman said throughout the probe, investigators called a total of 13 individuals, including immediate family members and the victim’s caregiver, to assist in investigation.

He said this was in addition to taking blood samples for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing.

“However, the Chemistry Department’s analysis failed to identify the suspect because traces of liquid, believed to be semen, found in the victim’s anus were insufficient for analysis and comparison,” he said.

Ab Rahaman said police got their latest lead after investigations led to the arrest of the victim’s father and his 35-year-old uncle on July 18 and 22.

He said the victim’s father, who works as a labourer in Singapore, had no criminal records, while the victim’s uncle had 13 prior criminal and drug records and had also tested positive for marijuana abuse.

Based on the latest findings, Ab Rahaman said investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the victim may have been sexually assaulted prior to his death.

He said that checks of the father’s mobile phone also found obscene pictures and videos.

“Following the latest developments, the case was reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possession of obscene material.

“The suspect is expected to be charged at the Magistrates’ Court here tomorrow for both charges,” he said, adding that the victim’s uncle, who was acquitted, will be a prosecution witness.