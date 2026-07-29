KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 —The National Fishermen’s Association (Nekmat) recorded a profit of more than RM25 million in 2025, compared with RM11 million in 2024, reflecting more than a twofold increase attributed to efficient management and its commitment to strengthening the national fisheries sector.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the profit had also been consistently channelled into welfare and education funds for fishermen, demonstrating Nekmat’s ability to generate returns that benefit the fishing community.

“This proves the efficiency of its management and its strong commitment to advancing the country’s fisheries sector,” he said when officiating the 41st Nekmat Annual General Meeting here yesterday.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Nekmat board chairman Abdul Hamid Bahari and Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) chairman Mohd Faiz Fadzil.

Mohamad said Nekmat’s top management had last week presented proposals for projects and development programmes for fishermen’s associations nationwide involving allocations amounting to tens of millions of ringgit.

He said he would bring the proposals to the Finance Ministry during discussions on Budget 2027 and make them one of KPKM’s priorities.

Earlier, Mohamad witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Nekmat and Green Borneo Eco Land Sdn Bhd, before the event continued with the presentation of contributions to the Malaysian Fishermen’s Foundation (Yanem).

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said the higher profit this year had enabled Nekmat to increase its dividend distribution to State Fishermen’s Associations (PNK) to 15 per cent, up from nine per cent last year.

He said the improved financial performance was driven by the expansion of Nekmat’s business activities, including wholesale and retail diesel sales, ice production, shrimp farming, transportation, marketing and fishermen’s housing development.

“We are confident this year’s performance will surpass that of the previous year,” he said.

On Nekmat’s collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), he said the new protection scheme for fishermen now provided a government subsidy, with fishermen required to pay only RM70 a year instead of the actual contribution rate of RM231.20.

He said the scheme, which was introduced this month, has no age limit and offered various benefits, including RM3,000 in death compensation. — Bernama