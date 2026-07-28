MARSEILLE, July 28 — French police have found the bodies of five babies in cardboard boxes at the home of a couple in south-east France, several sources said today.

Police made the discovery in the town of Orange after the woman gave birth to a healthy baby yesterday, sources close to the investigation said, without providing details.

In March, a French court jailed a 44-year-old woman for 25 years over the deaths of two of her newborn babies, who police found in the family freezer.

In 2018, a court sentenced a woman with a depressive and sometimes violent husband to eight years in prison for drowning five of her newborn babies and freezing their bodies.

In 2015, another court jailed a mother for nine years for killing eight of her newborns, with the jury finding she had impaired judgement. — AFP