CHUKAI, July 29 — More than 2,500 residents of Taman Gemilang Peringkat 4 in Bandar Cheneh Baharu, near here, were alarmed by the appearance of a herd of wild elephants in the housing area last Friday (July 24).

Kampung Peringkat Empat, Cheneh Baharu, Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) chairman Wan Nordin Wan Omar, 63, said the intrusion of elephants into the residential area was the second incident this year, with the first occurring in May.

He said residents were worried as the herd had become increasingly bold, approaching their homes in search of food.

“Uncontrolled logging and mining activities are believed to be the reason these animals have started venturing into residential areas.

“We hope the relevant authorities will take immediate action to drive the elephants back into the nearby forest area,” he told reporters at the housing area here yesterday.

A resident, 53-year-old Johazly Mat Zin, said he was awakened after hearing loud noises behind his house at about 1.30 am last Friday, before opening his bedroom window and seeing several wild elephants feeding on banana trees.

“I could only watch from inside the house as I was worried about my family’s safety. Fortunately, the herd left shortly after,” he said.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Mohd Fazli Mat Yusof said five farmers suffered losses exceeding RM30,000 after several durian, rambutan, cempedak, jackfruit and coconut trees, as well as their fences, were damaged by the herd.

Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Dennis Ten Choon Yung, when contacted, said the department was conducting investigations and monitoring the movement of the elephant herd to prevent the animals from entering residential areas. — Bernama