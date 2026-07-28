TOKYO, July 28 — An explosion struck a large shopping centre in Kashima Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, today, leaving multiple people trapped and injured, Xinhua reported, citing public broadcaster NHK.

According to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, information received from the local fire department indicated that part of Aeon Mall Kumamoto’s second floor had collapsed, with numerous people believed to be trapped inside.

Firefighters were working to assess the situation and carry out rescue operations, the report said.

The agency also said that injured people had been transported to hospitals, although the number and severity of the injuries had not yet been disclosed.

Police and fire authorities said they received multiple emergency calls at around 6pm local time reporting an explosion-like sound and white smoke rising from Aeon Mall Kumamoto.

Aerial footage filmed by an NHK helicopter at around 6.20pm showed severe damage to the structure. Sections of the building’s exterior wall had peeled away, exposing steel framework, while part of the roof appeared to have collapsed. A large hole was also visible on the rooftop.

The explosion occurred after a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture earlier in the day. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Kashima Town is believed to have experienced shaking of at least lower 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, although the exact level has yet to be confirmed.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. — Bernama-Xinhua