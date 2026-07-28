KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Menara Merdeka 118 has officially been renamed Menara Merdeka Maybank, reflecting Maybank’s presence at the landmark building that now serves as the group’s headquarters.

Maybank said the new registered address of its headquarters is Level 70, Menara Merdeka Maybank, Presint Merdeka 118, 50118 Kuala Lumpur, effective today.

The banking group also announced that its former headquarters at Jalan Tun Perak, previously known as Menara Maybank, has been renamed Menara Tun Perak from today.

Maybank said the Kuala Lumpur Main Branch at Menara Tun Perak will continue operating as usual until further notice.

It assured customers that there would be no impact on those maintaining accounts at the branch, with all banking services continuing as normal.

Both building name changes took effect on July 28, 2026.