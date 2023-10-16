KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Hong Kong entertainer Eason Chan lashed out at a fan during his recent Macau concert when they asked him to speak in Mandarin.

The incident on Friday, during the 49-year-old's Fear and Dreams World Tour happened when a member of the audience screamed out to Chan to speak in Mandarin as he was delivering a speech, Dim Sum Daily reported.

This angered the Cantopop singer who responded by answering in Thai before switching to English saying he would speak in whatever language he wanted.

He went on to school the concert goer and said they could have asked Chan politely to speak in Mandarin .

"It would have sounded better," he said, stressing that he could speak Mandarin fluently and just wanted the request to be made politely.

A clip of Chan's tirade against the concert goer has since went viral on social media.

Many mainland Chinese social media users expressed their support for Chan, believing that it was reasonable for him to speak Cantonese at the concert.

They questioned the need to demand everyone to speak Mandarin, considering that Cantonese is the native language for many, and everyone has the right to choose their language.

One social media user questioned if concert goers would ask foreign acts to speak in Mandarin when performing at Macau.

"Why do you have to demand that people speak Mandarin? Cantonese is their mother tongue, and everyone has the right to choose. Also, have a look at where the venue is located,” one commented, while another said the fan should have stayed home if they did not understand the language.