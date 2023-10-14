KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Award-winning actor Sir Michael Caine has confirmed that he is retiring from acting.

The 90-year-old British told BBC Radio 4’s Today Show that his latest movie The Great Escaper, a story about a World War Two veteran, will be his last performance as an actor.

“I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well I am now.”

“I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews. What am I going to do that will beat this?” he said.

Being at his age right now would mean fewer roles and that has prompted the Dark Knight star to make the decision.

“The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.

“They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90, you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this,” Caine said.

Caine added that he turned down three other offers before agreeing to The Great Escaper.

According to PageSix, Caine previously stated his retirement back in 2021 with the movie Best Sellers being his last film.

Caine has been in the film industry for over 50 years and starred in blockbuster films such as Interstellar, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and 1969’s The Italian Job.