KUALA LUMPUR, October 11 — Madonna’s daughter Lolahol, or her real name Lourdes Leon, is paying homage to her mother in the music video of her new single Spelling.

The music video which was released today, sees Leon taking inspiration from Madonna’s iconic Frozen music video, which won an award for Best Special Effects at the 1998’s MTV Music Video Awards.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to show her appreciation to her mother’s ‘timeless piece of art’ video.

"This piece is very special. It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘Frozen’. That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us.

"I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates,” Leon captioned her post.

In the beginning of the four-minute video, she can be seen floating mid-air in a chilly forest similar to Madonna’s Frozen, with the exception of the chilly forest replacing the iconic desert backgrounds.

The dark-blue hues of the MV also match the one used in Frozen, with Lolahol playing a witch-like character clad in a long black dress.

Just over the minute-mark, Leon transforms into a large black Dobermann, another nod to Frozen.

After a choreographed sequence of her and two dancers, Leon goes full nude while stepping into a river.

Lolahol previously released her first single titled Lock & Key back in August 2022 and has since released a few singles along with an EP titled Go.

According to Daily Mail, Lolahol had done backing vocals as a teenager for Madonna’s 2012 track Superstar.

Spelling music video comes 25 years after Frozen.