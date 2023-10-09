KUCHING, Oct 9 — The decision made by singer-songwriter Yunalis Mat Zara’ai, better known as Yuna, to pick Kuching as part of her “Yuna Asia Tour” is a brave and apt move as it will see her continue to spread her wings throughout Malaysia, especially in the Borneo region.

Going against the grain by not choosing Kuala Lumpur as the location for the major concert, organisers RK LiveAsia and Icon Entertainment are confident the tour, to be held at Hikmah Exchange here on October 27, would receive an extraordinary response, thanks to the powerful image and hold Yuna has on the local music scene.

“This is Yuna, as a special woman with a big heart who takes her craft to every corner of the world, we believe Kuching will witness an incredible performance by her,” the concert organisers said in a statement today.

In addition to Kuching, the “Yuna Asia Tour” will also be held in Tokyo, Japan on October 16 and in Singapore on October 18.

The “Yuna Asia Tour” in Kuching will surely create memorable moments between Yuna and her fans, who miss seeing her perform on stage in Malaysia.

After several years of being active in the music industry, the Kedah-born artiste has enjoyed many sweet moments with her musical collaboration with several famous figures like Usher and Jay Park.

The concert, which is deemed apt with the launch of her fifth album, Y5, Yuna is ready to meet her fans in Malaysia who have always supported her music career, from the days of having her music uploaded to MySpace until being “taken under the wings” of well-known international composer David Foster to be placed under the Verve Music Group.

The 37-year-old singer is set to thrill her fans at Hikmah Exchange with her hits, both in English and Malay, like Hello, Lullabies, Dan Sebenarnya and her latest single, Masih Sunyi.

Tickets for the concert have gone on sale since October 2 and prices start from RM250. For more information on the “Yuna Asia Tour”, visit the website https://www.ticket2u.com.my/event/32887. — Bernama