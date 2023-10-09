KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Canadian rapper and singer Drake is courting controversy in Singapore with lyrics in a song from his latest album saying referencing the republic in a new song Drew A Picasso.

The 36-year-old raps: “Artists hittin’ on you, broke as f***, I swear them n***** probably live in Singapore” in the song which appears in his eighth studio album For All The Dogs, that was released on Friday, The Straits Times reported.

The celebrity’s observation is supposedly not far off as a research by Glassdoor - a website where former employees review companies - an artist in Singapore earns an average of S$6,050 (RM20,911) monthly.

The average income for an artist in Singapore is S$2,700 (RM9,332), ranging between S$675 (RM2,331) and S$8,250 (RM28,515), it added.

The lyrics drew confused responses on social media.

X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle @@imrntv tweeted that someone should tell Drake that Singapore is the fifth in GDP per capita while Canada is in the 18th place.

Fellow X user with the handle @SKOOMAFREAK questioned why the Grammy winner chose one the richest countries in Asia to be mentioned in his song.

Drake’s latest album comes on the heels before announcing he is taking a break from music to focus on recurring stomach issues.