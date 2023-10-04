KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — After over three decades, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will join Bollywood superstar Rajinikanth for the latter’s 170th film.

The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, confirmed the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) yesterday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the phenomenal box office success of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which was released in August.

Bachchan and Rajinikanth previously shared screen space in films Andha Kaanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985) and the duo’s last joint appearance was in Hum (1991).

Both actors have always regarded each other highly, with Rajinikanth hailing Bachchan as the “Shahenshah (emperor) of Bollywood” while Bachchan had praised Rajinikanth as an “incredible source of inspiration”.

The upcoming film also marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director TJ Gnanavel, who gained prominence for his legal drama film Jai Bheem in 2021.

The star-studded film will also feature a host of talented actors, namely Faahad Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh.