KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 29 — Taiwanese rapper E.SO, also known as Shouzi, is set to take his high energy performance to another level at his first concert in Malaysia.

Fans can expect to get down to the 36-year-old’s chart-topping hits at his eagerly-awaited E.SO Live House World Tour Concert at Zepp KL on November 21.

Formerly a member of hip-hop trip MJ116, E.SO released his popular debut solo album Outta Body in 2020 which won nominations at the Golden Melody Awards, further solidifying his rising star status.

Tickets priced from RM338 will go on sale from October 12 at 2pm.

