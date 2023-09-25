KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 25 --- Actor and director Datuk Afdlin Shauki has tied the knot again, this time to his manager, a Johor-Bahru woman named Marcella.

“Yes, I’m happily married,” said the 52-year-old, confirming speculation that began two months ago. “My children and ex-wife know her and have given their blessing.”

Although it wasn’t meant to be a secret, he said he wanted his work to be the focus of attention and not his private life.

“Such things are very private for me, even my ex-wife was hardly in the public eye,” he said in an interview with Melodi.

“When I look at other people who publicise their marriage and divorce, I ask: ‘Is that important?’, that’s just how I am.”

He added that he celebrated Hari Raya with both families and that he and Marcella dated briefly because he’s not young anymore.

“It has nothing to do with my ex-wife, she looked after me well. I’m just hoping for the best now and that viewers will pray that we last.”

Married for 25 years since 1997, Afdlin and ex-wife Maria Christina Arow Abdullah divorced in April last year.

They have three children, Mia Sara, Anais and Ileana Matin.