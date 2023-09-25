KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen had his fans in awe when he effortlessly lifted 40kg of dumbbells.

The 60-year-old shared a clip of him in action on his social media, showing off his impressive strength.

“No posts for awhile, lets get started!” he wrote.

Instagram user with the handle @sethnuon said Yen did not look like a 60-year-old.

Another user with the handle @lazar.laura5 agreed, saying Yen looked great for his age.

The John Wick 4 star would occasionally share with followers his exercise regime.

In July last year, the father of three showed his agility and how he keeps fit.