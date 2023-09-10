VENICE, Sept 10 — The 80th Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday. Here are the winners from the 23 entries in the main competition:

Golden Lion for best film: Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos

Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize: Evil Does Not Exist by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Silver Lion for best director: Matteo Garrone for Io Capitano

Volpi Cup for best actress: Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla by Sofia Coppola

Volpi Cup for best actor: Peter Sarsgaard for Memory by Michel Franco

Best screenplay: Guillermo Calderon and Pablo Larrain for El Conde by Pablo Larrain

Special Jury Prize: Green Border by Agnieszka Holland

Marcello Mastroianni Prize for best newcomer: Seydou Sarr for Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone

