KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — After contracting Covid-19 twice, Oscar-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh advised those with symptoms to get tested fast.

Due to her age group being high-risk, Yeoh said that frequent testing, keeping good hygiene and wearing a face mask are ‘necessary precautions’ in avoiding the virus.

“In my line of job, we get tested at least three times a week, if not every day,” Yeoh said during the launch of the MyPELINDUNG campaign yesterday in Petaling Jaya.

“On screen, I’ve navigated flying stunts and leapt off moving vehicles but life isn’t an action film, and we can’t afford to wait for the dramatic last-minute rescue,” said Yeoh, as reported by New Straits Times.

“If you’re showing any symptoms; act fast, seek help at once. Remember, Covid-19 is now treatable. We can save lives.”

Yeoh contracted Covid-19 for the first time in 2021, during the premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She experienced a bad cough and flu after returning to Los Angeles from San Francisco and had to skip the film’s premiere to protect others.

The 60-year-old actress was able to recover after a few days due to vaccination and booster shots, adding that she did not lose her taste and smell.

“Then earlier this year, I was infected again. I don't know how but luckily it was just a mild flu which came and went very quickly,” Yeoh said

Yeoh feared what could have happened if she was infected before vaccination, saying that the effects of the virus could have been much worse.

She added that no one knows how long or bad the effects the virus can have on a person once infected.

The MyPELINDUNG campaign is a public educational campaign launched to urge Malaysians to continue preventing the spread of Covid-19.

It is led by the Malaysian Society of Infection Control and Infectious Diseases (MyICID), the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) and the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRCS) in collaboration with Pfizer Malaysia.