KUALA LUMPUR, August 18 —Former TVB actress Jacqueline Wong will be tying the knot with Cantopop band, RubberBand drummer Lai Man Wang, four years after being caught kissing married Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui,

The couple are said to have submitted their marriage application on August 13 with Lai stating in the application he was a divorcee while Wong is single, hk01.com reported.

Lai stated musician as his occupation while Wong stated she was a singer- songwriter.

Asked by media to confirm the news, Wong merely thanked everyone for their wishes.

The 34-year-old also did not respond to claims that she was pregnant that led to the sudden marriage.

The couple announced their relationship in July last year and Hong Kong daily Oriental Daily News confirmed they were cohabitating.

The 2012 Miss Hong Kong first runner-up winner’s public image nosedived after being caught cheating with Hui in 2019 which led to her being cold storage by TVB.

She released her single Crown Me on Valentine’s Day this year, a year after announcing she was now freelancing.