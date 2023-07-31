KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — American singer-songwriter Lauv’s September concerts in Malaysia have been called off.

In a statement issued to ticket-holders, organiser Live Nation cited unforeseen circumstances as the reason for the cancellation, NST reported.

“Refunds will be issued to all ticket-holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience the cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding,” the portal reported quoting the statement.

Live Nation added that the refund would be made via its ticketing partner GoLive Asia.

The 28-year-old, who is on The Between Albums Tour, was supposed to perform on September 6 and 7 at the Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre at 8.30pm.

Fans took to Live Nation’s social media to vent their frustrations on the news of cancellation.

Facebook user with the handle Li Wah said it was highly unacceptable to cite unforeseen circumstances as the reason for the cancellation.

“Please provide a more valid explanation for cancelling Lauv’s concert,” she said.

Some also left messages on Lauv’s Instagram in an attempt to seek clarification.

Instagram user with the handle @thefoodiegeng said they had been waiting for the concert since 2015 while another user said this was supposed to be her first visit to a concert.