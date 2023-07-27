KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Bad news for fans of the American band The Strokes: they will not be performing in Malaysia any time soon.

Future Sound Asia Director of Entertainment Wan Alman said in a press conference this afternoon that the band will not be able to make it due to other scheduled concerts.

“There were initial discussions with The Strokes to bring them back, but unfortunately due to scheduling issues we couldn’t make that happen.”

After the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival 2023, lead singer Jullian Casablancas shared on Instagram on Sunday (July 23) that they were ‘working out something’, hinting at an impromptu concert.

Malaysian fans were hopeful that the band would hold an improvised concert after Australian singer The Kid Laroi held one at his hotel bar.

Fans praised Casablancas on social media, who gave them hope and apologised for the unfortunate circumstances.

The Strokes were set to headline the third day of the festival, it would have been their first performance in Malaysia since 2011.